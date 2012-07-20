* Speculators cut arabica net shorts for 5th week
July 20 Speculators increased their net long
position in raw sugar contracts on ICE Futures U.S. for the
fifth straight week, in the week to July 17, raising it to a
three-months high, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
data showed on Friday.
The noncommercial dealers added 8,059 raw sugar futures and
options contracts, bringing their net long position to 62,154
contracts, the data showed.
Speculators cut their net short position in arabica coffee
contracts for the fifth straight week, trimming 2,940 lots to
bring it to 9,422 lots, the lowest since mid-February.
In cocoa futures and options, they increased their net short
position by 3,719 lots to 5,910 lots. The speculators raised
their net long position in cotton by 1,941 lots to 7,282 lots,
the data showed.
