* Speculators cut arabica net shorts for 5th week

* Graphics r.reuters.com/buv87r (Recasts throughout, adds details, graphic link)

July 20 Speculators increased their net long position in raw sugar contracts on ICE Futures U.S. for the fifth straight week, in the week to July 17, raising it to a three-months high, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.

The noncommercial dealers added 8,059 raw sugar futures and options contracts, bringing their net long position to 62,154 contracts, the data showed.

Speculators cut their net short position in arabica coffee contracts for the fifth straight week, trimming 2,940 lots to bring it to 9,422 lots, the lowest since mid-February.

In cocoa futures and options, they increased their net short position by 3,719 lots to 5,910 lots. The speculators raised their net long position in cotton by 1,941 lots to 7,282 lots, the data showed.

(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)