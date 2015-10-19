By Sarah N. Lynch
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 19 U.S. derivatives regulators
charged a Chicago-based trader and his firm on Monday with using
a manipulative trading tactic known as "spoofing" in the futures
market across four different exchanges.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, in a civil lawsuit
against Igor Oystacher and his proprietary trading firm 3 Red
Trading LLC, said the activity involved five futures products
for at least 51 days from December 2011 to January 2014.
By spoofing, a trader tries to create a false appearance of
market interest in a stock or commodity by placing orders and
then immediately canceling them.
"Spoofing seriously threatens the integrity and stability of
futures markets because it discourages legitimate market
participants from trading," CFTC enforcement director Aitan
Goelman said in a statement.
The products cited in the CFTC lawsuit include the E-mini
S&P 500 as well as crude oil, natural gas, and copper, which are
all traded on platforms operated by CME Group.
The regulator said Oystacher also tried to spoof volatility
index futures traded on a platform operated by the CBOE Futures
Exchange.
The CFTC is seeking civil penalties as well as trading and
registration bans.
An attorney for Oystacher could not be immediately reached
for comment.
Earlier this year, the CFTC and the Justice Department filed
civil and criminal charges against London-based trader Navinder
Sarao, saying his spoofing activity helped contribute to the May
2010 "flash crash."
Sarao was indicted in September. He has denied any
wrongdoing and is fighting efforts to have him extradited to the
United States to stand trial.
Oystacher was previously disciplined by the CME in 2014 for
spoofing activity and ordered to pay $150,000, according to
CME's disciplinary records.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Richard Chang)