WASHINGTON, July 3 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission will meet on July 10 to consider a final rule that will define a "swap" - a critical remaining rule that will help the agency police the massive global derivatives market.

The CFTC announced on Tuesday that it will also consider on July 10 a final rule to exempt certain end-users of swaps from clearing requirements.

The CFTC is required to define a swap by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law that gave the agency broad new oversight powers.

Once the CFTC defines a swap, it will start the clock on compliance for a handful of related derivatives reforms.

The Securities and Exchange Commission must also approve a formal definition of a swap. (Reporting By Karey Wutkowski; editing by Andre Grenon)