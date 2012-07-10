WASHINGTON, July 10 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a proposal to exempt cooperatives like credit unions and farm credit institutions from the swaps clearing requirement included in the 2010 Dodd Frank financial reform.

The exemption would apply as long as the swaps are designed to hedge risks arising from loans or other financial interactions with their members, who must be "end users."

The agency also approved a final definition of "swap" and a clearing exemption for "end users" earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting By Alexandra Alper; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)