By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON, June 29 The U.S. derivatives market
regulator on Monday proposed a rule
for safety margins for uncleared swaps to close a loophole Wall
Street banks have used to duck new trading provisions by
shifting business abroad.
U.S. firms would have to comply with the regulation, which
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission adopted unanimously, in
most cases, even when doing business abroad.
"The rule today is a proper response to the concern that
off-shore swaps can result in risk flowing back into this
country," CFTC Chairman Tim Massad said.
The $630 trillion global swaps market, which was largely
unregulated before the 2007-09 financial crisis, is dominated by
large U.S. banks such as Bank of America, Citigroup
and JPMorgan Chase.
The market was subjected to tough new rules after the
crisis. But much of the CFTC's new regime does not apply to
foreign units of U.S. firms as long as they do not have a
financial guarantee from the parent company.
As a result, some firms removed the guarantees from the
foreign units in order to escape the rules for swaps, a common
type of derivative used to hedge risk.
"We did find that some institutions had modified their
behavior to either remove the parent guarantees or to stop
giving parent guarantees," Massad said.
Under the plan, first floated by Massad in a speech earlier
this month, a bank would need to comply with the
U.S. rules if the foreign unit was consolidated into the
financial statements of the U.S. parent company.
The new rule, which will be finalized after a period during
which the industry can comment, only applies to cash, or margin,
that buyers and sellers need to set aside for swaps that aren't
guaranteed by clearing houses.
