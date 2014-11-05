CHICAGO Nov 5 The Commodity Futures Trading
Commission will push back a deadline to require that more swaps
trade on electronic trading platforms, to give market
participants more time to prepare, the agency's chairman said on
Wednesday.
The CFTC was due to require swaps that are packaged with
other uncleared swaps or with other securities, such as
Treasuries, to trade on mandated electronic venues from Nov. 15,
but investors have said that more time is needed to develop
technology and processes.
"We recognize the market needs a bit more time on certain
remaining packages, and I expect the staff will issue the letter
shortly," CFTC Chairman Timothy Massad said at a derivatives
conference in Chicago.
Trades that combine Treasuries with interest rate swaps make
up the bulk of derivatives trades between large banks and are
also popular with asset managers. Trades that combine different
interest rate swaps are also popular.
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Leslie Adler)