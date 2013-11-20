NEW YORK Nov 20 The U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission (CFTC) unveiled its new weekly swaps report
on Wednesday, as part of a series of mandates to reign in the
multitrillion-dollar derivatives market.
The so-called CFTC Swaps Report is designed to bring
transparency on pricing information and contract terms and will
carve out data gleaned from three swaps data repositories: the
CME Group SDR ; DTCC (Depository Trust & Clearing
Corporation) Data Repository; and ICE Trade Vault.
The agency will report aggregate gross notional outstanding
value, dollar volume, and ticket volume of interest rate,
currency, credit, equity and commodity swaps. It will further
categorize those swaps by participant type, and cleared versus
uncleared transactions.
The data is further broken down by swap type with interest
rate swaps making up some 84 percent of the total $380 trillion
market, and commodity swaps a much smaller $1.7 trillion piece
of the whole.
The report will be released weekly at 3:30 p.m. EST (2030
GMT) on Wednesdays with a 12-day lag time. Today's report
reflects data for Nov. 8.
CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler said the agency still has "more
work to do" ironing out how to organize data on currency, equity
and commodity swaps.
Commodities "probably has the most significant number of end
users reporting," Gensler told a reporters during a conference
call on Wednesday. Availability of that data would not come
before the end of this year.