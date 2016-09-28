WASHINGTON, Sept 28 The U.S. derivatives
regulator on Wednesday approved expanding the types of swaps
that must go through clearing houses, part of its efforts to
make U.S. rules conform with those overseas.
Fixed-to-floating interest rate swaps denominated in the
currencies from Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Mexico, Norway,
Poland, Singapore, Sweden and Switzerland must be centrally
cleared, along with some other contracts in those currencies,
according to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
The new requirements will be phased in gradually. The CFTC
had proposed clearing more interest-rate swaps in June.
