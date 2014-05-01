WASHINGTON May 1 The U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission said on Thursday a complex type of swaps
known as "package transaction" must be traded on regulated
platforms in the coming months, pursuant to a phased compliance
timeline.
Swaps have started trading on these platforms - known as
Swap Execution Facilities - this year as the agency's rules for
the $690 trillion global swaps market start coming into effect
after the financial crisis.
But the CFTC had given a temporary stay for package
transactions - which consist of several types of swaps grouped
together in one deal - after the industry said it was not clear
how to handle them under the CFTC's rules.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema)