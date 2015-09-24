By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 A New Jersey-based bitcoin
swap trading platform was sanctioned by U.S. derivatives
regulators on Thursday after it allegedly facilitated illegal
wash trades and then misled U.S. regulators both through press
releases and at a government-sponsored public meeting.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said TerraExchange
LLC pre-arranged the sale of a swap that derived its value from
bitcoins for trading last October, in an effort to test its
systems.
There were only two buyers authorized to trade it, and they
each bought the swap for the same size and amount, effectively
offsetting each other in what is known as an illegal "wash
trade."
Later, however, the trading platform attended a CFTC
advisory committee meeting where it announced the trade was
evidence of actual market interest, without disclosing the trade
was pre-arranged.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Eric Walsh)