* CFTC subpoena follows letters to warehousing firms in July
* Subpoena seeks documents relating to London Metal Exchange
* Department of Justice officials visit warehousing firm in
U.S.-source
By Josephine Mason
LONDON, Aug 12 The U.S. commodities market
regulator has subpoenaed a metals warehousing firm, seeking all
of its documents and communications related to the London Metal
Exchange since January 2010, as an inquiry into complaints about
inflated metals prices gathers steam.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) sent
the subpoena last week, a source with direct knowledge of the
matter said, after a letter from the regulator last month
ordered the warehouse firm to preserve emails, documents and
instant messages from the past three years.
The subpoena is the latest sign the CFTC is stepping up its
inquiry as it looks into allegations by users of metals, such as
Coca-Cola Co, that warehousing firms have made it more
expensive for them to buy metal by restricting the flow of metal
out of warehouses.
It isn't clear if more than one firm has received a subpoena
or whether there is going to be a formal investigation into the
metals warehousing industry.
The industry used to be primarily run by traditional
warehouse firms such as Netherlands-based C.Steinweg and
Singapore-headquartered CWT Commodities but in recent years it
has been dominated by banks such as Goldman Sachs and
JPMorgan Chase & Co, as well as large commodities
traders like Glencore Xstrata Plc and Trafigura AG
, all of which have bought metals warehouse
businesses in the last three years.
Spokespeople for Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase & Co,
Glencore Xstrata, and Trafigura declined to comment.
CFTC spokesman Steve Adamske also declined to comment. While
the CFTC, which is tasked with overseeing commodities markets
including preventing manipulation of prices, opens dozens of
investigations each year, only a handful ever result in action
and some are never made public. It almost never discusses open
inquiries.
The warehouses and the London Metal Exchange (LME), which
works with and monitors a vast network of warehouses, have said
the big stockpiles and high physical prices are the result of
low interest rates and a market structure known as contango that
make it profitable to sell metal forward and store it for months
or years at a time.
The source, who asked for anonymity and for the name of the
firm not to be disclosed as he is not authorized to speak to the
media, said the CFTC's enforcement division has asked the firm
that has received the subpoena to send, by Aug. 23, every
document, communication, voice recording, correspondence and
external and internal emails related to the LME since January
2010.
The subpoena "included more than 30 areas of interest to the
CFTC", the source said, and was particularly focused on
"anything that relates to moving metal from one warehouse to
another within the same company... and procedures for loading
out," adding it also wanted details of any trading based on
prices on the LME, the CME Group's COMEX commodity exchange, and
Platts, a unit of McGraw Hill that publishes price
assessments of physical commodity markets.
OFFICIALS VISIT FIRM
In another sign that the industry is under increasing
scrutiny over alleged price inflation, U.S. Department of
Justice officials have visited a different warehousing firm in
the United States, and asked about how the business is run, said
another source, who also asked not to be identified or for the
name of the firm to be disclosed.
The DOJ started a separate preliminary probe into the metals
warehousing industry last month, sources familiar with the
matter said..
The DOJ has declined to comment on its inquiry.
Anti-trust lawyers have said the DOJ will only launch an
official investigation if it found evidence that warehousing
firms had broken anti-trust laws. There has been no such
indication.
The Beer Institute, which represents the $250 billion beer
industry and over 2,800 breweries, which use a lot of aluminium
in cans, has met with the DOJ and urged it to take action, a
source familiar with the meeting said in July. [ID: nL1N0FV0GH]
Companies such as Coca-Cola and its sheet supplier Novelis
Inc have complained to regulators and in public
comments that warehousing firms have artificially inflated the
length of time it takes to get metal out of the warehouses,
raising rents and boosting the physical premiums customers need
to pay to get quick access to metals like aluminium and
tin.
At least four class-action lawsuits from small U.S.
aluminium end-users have also been filed in the past month
accusing banks and large commodity trades of hoarding metal in
warehouses and driving up the prices of industrial products from
soft-drink cans to aircraft. Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and
Glencore Xstrata were named as defendants in some of the suits,
alongside the firms' warehouse subsidiaries.
Goldman and JPMorgan have said that the allegations are
without merit. Glencore has declined to comment.
METAL MOUNTAIN
In the past three years, a mountain of aluminum and other
metals has accumulated in the global warehouses that are part of
the LME network, clogging the trading system and causing lengthy
queues for consumers and dealers seeking to buy the metal of up
to 18 months, traders and end-users say.
The long wait times to get metal out of the warehouses have
been further inflated by incentives paid by the firms to attract
metal into their sheds, traders and consumers say, and have
caused the price premium on some metals to surge.
After years of complaints from end-users regulators are now
taking a deeper look into the industry as regulatory and
lawmakers' scrutiny of Wall Street's role in physical commodity
markets intensifies.
The visit to a firm by the DOJ followed letters sent to at
least two companies that own warehouses seeking more information
about warehousing practices.
The exact nature of those letters was not immediately clear
and there has been no public allegation of any illegal activity.
It is not clear how advanced or broad the DOJ probe is, nor any
certainty that it will result in any action.
Responding to the accusations, Goldman Sachs has publicly
said that Metro International Trade Services, its warehousing
unit, has not broken any laws or rules. In an effort to reduce
intensifying pressure on its commodities business it offered on
July 31 to provide immediate access to aluminium stored in
Metro's warehouses, a week after the CFTC and DOJ probes were
first reported by Reuters.
The supply issues at the warehouses are, according to
critics of the LME system, a byproduct of LME rules which mean
warehousing companies only have to deliver out a small tonnages
of metal each day. According to current rules, facilities with
900,000 tonnes or more metal have to load out 3,500 tonnes of
metal.
Under fire from users, the LME, which was sold last year by
its member bank owners to Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
, has proposed a massive overhaul of its warehousing
policy that would come into effect next April.
(Writing and additional reporting by Susan Thomas in London;
Additional reporting by David Sheppard in New York and Douwe
Miedema in Washington; Editing by Ed Davies)