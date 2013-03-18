March 17 U.S. futures regulators are looking
into whether high-speed traders indulged in "wash trading," a
strategy in which they improperly buy and sell futures contracts
without taking a position in the market, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the probes.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is
investigating suspected wash trades by high-speed firms in
futures contracts tied to crude oil, precious metals,
agricultural commodities and the Standard & Poor's 500 stock
index, among other underlying instruments, the people told the
Journal.
Wash trades are banned under U.S. futures law.
Investigators also are looking at the two primary exchange
operators that handle such trades, CME Group Inc and
IntercontinentalExchange Inc, the paper reported.
Regulators are concerned the exchange systems are not
sophisticated enough to flag or stop wash trades, the people
said.
"We actively enforce rules prohibiting wash trading, and we
are in the process of developing technology to prevent wash
trades as prohibited by CME and CFTC at the trading-engine
level," a CME spokeswoman told the Journal.
CME plans to introduce new technology in the middle of this
year, she said.
An ICE spokeswoman told the newspaper that the exchange
operator has employed wash-trade filters for years, and "we
continue to enhance them."
Neither CME not ICE would discuss details of communications
with regulators about their filters. No exchange operator has
been accused of wrongdoing, according to the Journal.
None of the parties were immediately available for comment
by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.