UPDATE 2-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Updates with details on Fortress, background)
Sept 19 Canadian miner B2Gold Corp said it is buying CGA Mining Ltd in a deal valued at about C$ 1.1 billion ($1.13 billion).
The offer of C$3.18 per share represents a premium of 20 percent to CGA's Tuesday closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Feb 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Softbank Group to acquire fortress investment group for $3.3 billion