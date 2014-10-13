(Adds CGE share reaction, detail)
MADRID Oct 13 Spain's Gas Natural said
on Monday it was leaving its 2015 payout plans unchanged after
announcing a $3.3 billion takeover offer for Chile's biggest
electricity distributor Compania General de Electricidad (CGE)
.
The acquisition, announced on Sunday, one of the biggest
takeovers in Chile's history, will be through an all-cash offer
of 4,700 pesos ($7.92) per share, a premium of over 70 percent
to CGE's average share price over the past 12 months.
CGE shares, which had risen last week after the company had
said it had received an offer approach, shot up nearly 30
percent to 4,640 pesos when trade in them restarted on Monday.
The stock was trading 60 pesos short of the offer price,
indicating the market has some doubts on the final deal and does
not expect a higher offer.
Analysts at Barclays said in a note that the acquisition
seemed expensive and posed questions on Gas Natural's dividend
policy.
"This acquisition might raise some concerns around (Gas
Natural's) prospective capital allocation as in the latest
business plan the focus of the company was more on cost
efficiencies, organic growth in regions where Gas Natural has a
critical mass, and sustainability of the dividend policy," the
analysts said.
Chilean broker BICE Inversiones was positive on the buy,
saying it confirmed its view that the electricity sector was
operating at a discount and was an attractive investment in the
medium term.
The buy will give Gas Natural access to a swathe of energy
assets in South America, including electricity distribution in
Argentina, Chilean capital Santiago's chief gas supplier, and
stakes in liquefied natural gas businesses at a time when
energy-hungry Chile is seeking to increase its use of LNG.
Gas Natural shares were trading flat at 21.7 euros per share
at 1430 GMT. Spanish oil company Repsol and lender
Caixabank hold over 60 percent of Gas Natural shares
between them.
The Spanish utility said on Monday that earnings forecasts
were unchanged, and it expects net profit of around 1.5 billion
euros ($1.9 billion) in 2015 and core profit, or EBITDA, of
around 5 billion euros next year.
Gas Natural has been looking to push further into Latin
America, where it sees growth potential as European economies
falter and tough energy reforms in its home market drag on
profit.
(1 US dollar = 0.7888 euro)
(1 US dollar = 593.3600 Chilean peso)
(Reporting by Paul Day in Madrid; Additional reporting by
Rosalba O'Brien in Santiago; Editing by Sarah White, Keiron
Henderson and Marguerita Choy)