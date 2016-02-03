PARIS Feb 3 French seismic survey group CGG
said on Wednesday it had raised 350 million euros
($387 million) in a rights issue that should help it weather a
"long and profound crisis" in the oil services sector caused by
the plunge in crude prices.
CGG said demand totalled 343 million euros, while the
remainder of shares were taken up by a syndicate of banks
guaranteeing the offer.
The rights issue will boost CGG's liquidity to $780 million
which will help the company to overcome the crisis and refocus
its business on less capital intensive activities, such as
geology and geophysics, it said.
CGG's share price fell 8.6 percent on Wednesday as investors
had doubts about results of the offer and questioned whether
another rights issue might be needed.
Like peers across the oil services industry, CGG has been
hit by cutbacks in the sector as major producers slash
exploration in response to a slump in oil prices.
French public investment bank BPI France and IFP Energies
Nouvelles hold 10.62 percent of CGG's capital as a result of the
capital increase.
($1 = 0.9040 euros)
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by Adrian Croft)