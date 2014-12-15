PARIS Dec 15 French oil services group Technip said on Monday it would continue to seek to broaden its range of services despite its failed attempt to buy French seismic firm CGG.

Technip TECF.PA on Sunday ruled out making an offer for CGG after talks with the company failed to produce an agreement.

Analysts had cast doubt on the logic of any such deal and its shares climbed 6.5 percent on the news in early trading.

The seismic specialist had last month rebuffed Technip's 1.47 billion euro ($1.83 billion) takeover offer, which had puzzled some analysts who could see few synergies with CGG's 3-D imaging, processing and equipment activities.

Technip's CEO Thierry Pilenko said the group had found support amongst clients for its strategy to expand beyond the group's subsea and offshore/onshore business.

"The reaction from our major clients has been positive, I have received much encouragement to push ahead with this strategy," Pilenko told reporters in a conference call on Monday.

"We have different alternatives. (Acquiring) a part of CGG was one. But we can look at alliances or other types of construction."

Technip had said last month it intended to spin-off CGG's acquisition business -- a fleet of seismic vessels used to map oil fields that currently finds itself battling an oversupplied market as the drop in oil prices forced oil majors to cut exploration spending.

That had raised concern amongst CGG's unions and management which had criticised Technip's "financial raid logic". Asked if the group had considered raising its offer and keeping the acquisition business, Pilenko said:

"The price was the right one. Alternatives we discussed revolved around reservoir imaging and not acquisition issues."

Pilenko also said the French government, which owned indirect shares through its BPI investment banks, had been kept informed during the talks but had not sought intervene.

"The government's reaction was very professional. The state has let the two companies discuss." ($1 = 0.8023 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Callus)