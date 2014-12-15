PARIS Dec 15 French oil services group Technip
said on Monday it would continue to seek to broaden
its range of services despite its failed attempt to buy French
seismic firm CGG.
Technip TECF.PA on Sunday ruled out making an offer for CGG
after talks with the company failed to produce an agreement.
Analysts had cast doubt on the logic of any such deal and
its shares climbed 6.5 percent on the news in early trading.
The seismic specialist had last month rebuffed Technip's
1.47 billion euro ($1.83 billion) takeover offer, which had
puzzled some analysts who could see few synergies with CGG's 3-D
imaging, processing and equipment activities.
Technip's CEO Thierry Pilenko said the group had found
support amongst clients for its strategy to expand beyond the
group's subsea and offshore/onshore business.
"The reaction from our major clients has been positive, I
have received much encouragement to push ahead with this
strategy," Pilenko told reporters in a conference call on
Monday.
"We have different alternatives. (Acquiring) a part of CGG
was one. But we can look at alliances or other types of
construction."
Technip had said last month it intended to spin-off CGG's
acquisition business -- a fleet of seismic vessels used to map
oil fields that currently finds itself battling an oversupplied
market as the drop in oil prices forced oil majors to cut
exploration spending.
That had raised concern amongst CGG's unions and management
which had criticised Technip's "financial raid logic". Asked if
the group had considered raising its offer and keeping the
acquisition business, Pilenko said:
"The price was the right one. Alternatives we discussed
revolved around reservoir imaging and not acquisition issues."
Pilenko also said the French government, which owned
indirect shares through its BPI investment banks, had been kept
informed during the talks but had not sought intervene.
"The government's reaction was very professional. The state
has let the two companies discuss."
($1 = 0.8023 euros)
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Callus)