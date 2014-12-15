* Technip shelves plans to buy CGG
* However CEO says clients back diversification strategy
* Firm announces acquisition of polymer technology firm
* Technip shares up more than 6 pct, CGG plunges over 30 pct
By Michel Rose
PARIS, Dec 15 French oil services group Technip
said on Monday it would press on with its strategy of
broadening its range of services despite its failed attempt to
buy seismic surveys specialist CGG.
Technip on Sunday ruled out making a formal offer for
France's CGG after talks with the company failed to produce an
agreement.
Some analysts had cast doubt on the logic of such a deal,
arguing there were few synergies with CGG's 3D imaging,
processing and equipment activities. Technip shares climbed 6.5
percent on the news in early trading, while CGG shares fell 35
percent.
However Technip Chief Executive Thierry Pilenko said the
group had found support among clients for its strategy to expand
beyond the group's subsea and offshore/onshore business.
"The reaction from our major clients has been positive, I
have received much encouragement to push ahead with this
strategy," Pilenko told reporters in a conference call on
Monday.
"We have different alternatives. (Acquiring) a part of CGG
was one. But we can look at alliances or other types of
construction."
In a sign of the strategy, Technip announced on Monday the
acquisition of Zimmer Polymer Technologies from Air Liquide
, in a deal which Pilenko said was worth several tens
of million euros.
It said the deal would give Technip access to polymer
technology used in engineering projects.
"RAID LOGIC"
CGG last month rebuffed Technip's 1.47 billion euro ($1.83
billion) preliminary takeover approach.
Technip had said it intended to spin off CGG's so-called
acquisition business - a fleet of seismic vessels used to map
oil fields that currently finds itself battling an oversupplied
market as the drop in oil prices forced oil majors to cut
exploration spending.
That had raised concern among CGG's unions and management
which had criticised Technip's "financial raid logic".
However on Monday Pilenko defended the takeover bid.
"The price was the right one. Alternatives we discussed
revolved around reservoir imaging and not acquisition issues,"
he said.
Technip's finance chief Julian Waldron said the group had
expected 100 million euros a year of savings from the deal,
after the separation of the marine acquisition business, from
head office, procurement, listing and real estate costs.
Accretion to earnings per share would have been above 10
percent in the first year of acquisition, with cashflow
accretion substantially greater, he told analysts.
"For our shareholders over the last four weeks and the
management, our team here, one of the frustrations was that we
had been unable to talk about our proposal in terms of numbers,"
Waldron said.
"I think that's important that our shareholders understand
the financial work that we did before deciding to make this
proposal."
Pilenko also said the French government, which owns indirect
shares in both CGG and Technip through its BPI investment fund,
had been kept informed during the talks but had not sought to
intervene.
"The government's reaction was very professional. The state
has let the two companies discuss."
($1 = 0.8023 euros)
