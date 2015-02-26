(Repeats to add editing credit in signoff)
PARIS Feb 26 French seismic survey group CGG
said on Thursday it would further cut its fleet of
vessels, after declining demand from oil and gas clients led it
to take one-off charges of $643 million in the fourth quarter.
Like peers across the oil services industry, CGG has been
hit by cutbacks in the sector as major producers slash
exploration in response to oil prices more than halving since
June. But the group has also been the subject of takeover
speculation.
Last year, it rebuffed a 1.47 billion euro ($1.7 billion)
preliminary takeover approach by fellow French oil services
group Technip.
Asked if Technip or other companies had approached the
group, Chief Executive Jean-Georges Malcor said he had never
been hostile to the idea of creating a larger French oil
services group, provided CGG was not split up.
"We are absolutely open to consider all opportunities if
they make industrial sense," he said.
Technip said last week it was still looking at ways to boost
its seismic activities, possibly via acquisitions.
Shares in CGG rose more than 5.8 percent in early trade, the
biggest gainers on France's SBF 120 index.
"Our clients remain very careful, so we're focused on cost
reduction and understanding what our clients want in terms of
capital spending cuts," Malcor told reporters in a conference
call.
The group, whose fleet of three-dimensional seismic vessels
roam the oceans to map oil fields under the seabed, will cut its
fleet to 11 vessels in 2015, after reducing it to 13 from 18
last year.
It also announced an additional cost-reduction plan and a
further 25 percent capital expenditure cut for 2015. The group
has already reduced its staff by close to 12 percent, or 1,150
people, in 2014, it said.
Malcor said CGG would cut staff by about 400 people around
the world in 2015.
Before non-recurring charges, earnings before interest and
tax (EBIT) came in at $69 million in the quarter, down from $73
million a year ago.
Operating profit rose to $111 million from $67 million, on
revenue which fell to $906 million from $955 million.
($1 = 0.8810 euros)
