China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Jan 27 Canadian information technology and outsourcing services provider CGI Group Inc reported a 5.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales in the United States and UK.
Net income rose to C$237.7 million ($168.86 million), or 75 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$236.3 million, or 74 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's revenue rose to C$2.68 billion from C$2.54 billion. ($1 = 1.4077 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Maju Samuel)
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)