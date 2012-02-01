(Adds bullets, details)
* Q1 profit C$106.7 million vs C$126.7 mln last year
* Q1 bookings at C$1.39 billion
* Q1 rev falls 5.5 pct
Feb 1 CGI Group Inc posted a 16
percent fall in first-quarter profit as Canada's largest
technology outsourcing and consulting company recorded thinner
margins and weaker revenue.
Net earnings fell to C$106.5 million, or 40 Canadian cents a
share, from C$126.7 million, or 45 Canadian cents a share, a
year ago, the company said in a statement.
Revenue for the quarter fell 5.5 percent to C$1.03 billion.
Analysts had on average expected CGI to earn 40 Canadian
cents a share on revenue of C$1.08 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net margin fell to 10.3 percent from 11.6 percent.
The Montreal-based company, which gets a solid base of its
recurring revenue from long-term outsourcing contracts, said it
signed new contracts worth C$1.39 billion in the quarter.
CGI, which has spent more than C$300 million on share
buybacks in the last year, is facing rising pressure to switch
at least some of that return to investors as a dividend.
The company said it will buy up to 22.1 million shares of
its common stock during the next year.
Shares of the company, which have lost almost 15 percent in
value in the last seven months, closed at C$20.25 on Tuesday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)