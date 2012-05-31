* Agrees 105-pence-a-share offer for Anglo-Dutch firm
* Logica backs bid, saying it will create global scale group
* Logica's shares up 65 pct to 108 pence
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, May 31 Canada's CGI Group Inc
agreed to buy Anglo-Dutch IT services firm Logica for
$2.64 billion on Thursday, giving it the scale and geographical
presence to meet multinational companies' demands for global IT
contracts.
CGI Chief Executive Michael Roach said that despite Europe's
economic problems, he believed there was still business to be
done in the continent.
"We have to be here because our clients are here," he told
reporters on a call. "Our clients are globalising; they have a
footprint in North America and they have a footprint here.
"We have been able to serve them in North America but we
haven't been able to follow them to Europe, therefore we run the
risk of losing them."
The deal will more than double CGI's annual revenue
and number of employees, taking sales to about $10.4 billion and
staff numbers to 72,000 in 43 countries, CGI said.
It will be better placed to compete with companies like IBM
, Accenture and Cap Gemini.
Logica, which provides IT services to companies and
governments, has been hit hard by its clients shelving
technology upgrades. It issued a profit warning at the end of
last year and said it would slash 1,300 jobs in a restructuring.
Its outsourcing business, which serves companies from
operations in Europe and from cheaper off-shore locations, has
given some respite, but analysts have said it has been too slow
to adapt to the changing market.
Logica Chief Executive Andy Green said the company needed to
become larger to compete for more multinational contracts, and
its position had been weakened by uncertainty in Europe.
"We are in a competitively intense industry and it's a
globalising one where scale has become an ever more important
factor in both cost competiveness and in the service," he said.
"In Europe there continues to be considerable economic
uncertainty that affected confidence in demand from both public
and private sector clients."
Logica's investors will get 105 pence in cash for each
share, a 60 percent premium to Wednesday's closing share price,
under the terms of the deal, which is backed by Logica's board
and the holders of 18.2 percent of the stock.
Analyst Roger Phillips at Merchant Securities said the
timing of the deal looked somewhat opportunistic, although he
also noted that the offer represented 6.5 times enterprise value
over core earnings, higher than the 4.4 times average for the
European IT services sector average.
"We think this is a good deal for Logica shareholders given
the long-term structural challenges the group faces with high
European public sector exposure, particularly in the UK," he
said. "Also we feel the CEO's strategic plan has failed to work
and so the business is in a state of strategic drift."
COUNTER OFFER
Logica's shares, which were valued at 139 pence a year ago,
were up 65 percent at 108 pence at 1102 GMT, above the offer
price on hopes of a rival bid emerging, for example from an
Indian company like Infosys.
Investec analyst Julian Yates said a rival bid could not be
ruled out.
"Indian players may be seen as counter bidders but this
would represent a material strategic risk considering the
cultural and business focus differences," he said.
"Private equity, we suspect, would also look at the business
but the cash costs needed for restructuring and already levered
balance sheet may put off this camp of investors."
Green defended the price agreed, saying it was good deal for
shareholders, clients and staff.
"When we look back over a year the world has changed
dramatically," he said. "We are in a long-term low economic
growth scenario in Europe. That has changed people's view about
our ability to grow the business," he said.
A sale of Logica would be the latest in a trend of British
technology groups being snapped up by richer North American
rivals.
Banking IT company Misys has been bought by private equity
group Vista, and Autonomy by Hewlett Packard last year,
although the success of the latter was brought into question by
disappointing results earlier this month.
Green said there would be some job cuts at head office and
in other administrative functions, but the losses would be
limited because there was little geographical overlap between
the companies' businesses.
Logica was advised by Rothschild, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Deutsche Bank, while CGI was advised by Goldman Sachs.
