BRIEF-AMC Entertainment Holdings announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of Class A common stock
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of Class A common stock
Nov 10 CGI Group , Canada's largest technology outsourcing and consulting company, posted a 13 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit, hurt by a restructuring charge.
The net profit was C$73.1 million, or 27 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$84.1 million, or 30 Canadian cents a share, last year.
The company took a charge of C$45.4 million related to the advancement of real estate consolidation plans, workforce adjustments and a non-cash impairment charge.
Excluding items, the company posted a net profit of C$104.8 million, a 4 percent rise from last year.
Revenue rose 2 percent to C$1.03 billion. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Will modularize new facilities to minimize construction in vicinity of operating refinery units and provide significant overall cost savings
SANTIAGO, Feb 7 Chilean police raided three local offices of Brazil's OAS SA and confiscated accounting material as part of an investigation into potential illegal political campaign contributions in the Andean nation, local media reported late on Tuesday.