UPDATE 3-Barclays surprise capital boost triggers pension concerns
* Concerns pension treatment could eat into capital (Updates with reversal in share gains)
July 25 Technology outsourcing and consulting company CGI Group Inc posted a lower third-quarter profit on costs related to the $2.64 billion acquisition of Anglo-Dutch rival Logica Plc.
Net earnings fell to C$87.2 million ($85.52 million), or 33 Canadian cents per share, for April-June quarter from C$123.2 million, or 45 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 5 percent to C$1.06 billion.
Margins fell to 8.2 percent from 12.2 percent.
CGI agreed to buy Logica for $2.64 billion in May.
The company booked C$1.48 billion in new contracts, extensions and renewals in the quarter, up from C$1.44 billion a year earlier.
Shares of CGI, which has a market value of $5.39 billion, closed at C$23.85 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.0197 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Concerns pension treatment could eat into capital (Updates with reversal in share gains)
LONDON, Feb 23 Most European investment bankers received smaller bonuses in 2016 as their employers cut costs and sought to meet shareholder demands for a greater share of profits.
LONDON, Feb 23 Kaz Minerals, a copper company focused on large scale, low-cost open pit mining in Kazakhstan, said on Thursday its earnings had surged as it brought new output online against a wider backdrop of tightening supply that has boosted prices.