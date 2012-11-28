PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 24
Feb 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 28 Canadian IT services company CGI Group Inc reported a fourth-quarter loss due to costs associated with its acquisition of Logica Plc.
The Montreal-based company completed the $2.64 billion acquisition of its larger Anglo-Dutch rival Logica in August and recorded a related charge of C$248 million in the quarter. ()
CGI posted a loss of C$168 million ($169 million), or 58 Canadian cents per share, compared with a profit of C$70 million, or 26 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned C$100 million, or 37 Canadian cents per share.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 41 Canadian cents on revenue of C$1.65 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 60 percent to C$1.61 billion.
The company, which provides technology outsourcing and consulting services, booked C$1.52 billion in new contracts, extensions and renewals, up 3 percent from a year earlier.
Shares of CGI, which has a market value of C$6.6 billion, closed at C$24.05 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday. The company's New York-listed shares closed at $24.22.
Feb 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 Mexico on Thursday expressed "worry and irritation" about U.S. policies to two of President Donald Trump's top envoys, giving a chilly reply to the new administration's hard line on immigration, trade and security.
* Board approved changing common share dividend payments from quarterly basis to monthly basis