* Sinclair Broadcast Group's Investment Group, Keyser Capital, sells Alarm Funding Associates
Jan 30 Canadian IT services company CGI Group Inc's quarterly profit fell 79 percent due to costs related to the acquisition and integration of larger rival Logica Plc.
Montreal-based CGI, which bought Logica for $2.64 billion in August, said its profit fell to C$22.4 million, or 7 Canadian cents per share, from C$106.5 million, or 40 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding integration-related costs, the company earned 44 Canadian cents per share.
Revenue more than doubled to C$2.53 billion.
CGI, which provides technology outsourcing and consulting services, booked C$2.85 billion in new contracts, extensions and renewals, up from C$1.4 billion a year earlier.
