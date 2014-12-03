* IPO priced at HK$2.78 per share, debut due Dec 10

* To use funds to increase nuclear power capacity

* Pricing comes ahead of Dalian Wanda's $6 bln IPO (Adds CGN capacity outlook, analyst comments, other IPOs)

HONG KONG, Dec 3 CGN Power Co Ltd, China's largest nuclear power producer, raised $3.2 billion after pricing its Hong Kong initial public offering at the top of expectations amid a scramble to invest in a sector primed for growth as Beijing promotes atomic energy.

The 8.82 billion new shares on offer were priced at HK$2.78 each after being marketed in an indicative range of HK$2.43 to HK$2.78, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the plans.

That would value the offering at HK$24.52 billion ($3.16 billion), the second-largest in the Asia-Pacific region so far this year. A listing by Chinese property developer Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd (IPO-DWC.SS), expected later this month, could be worth up to $6 billion.

As a nuclear energy provider, CGN Power is set to benefit from China's efforts to curb environmental pollution by diversifying its energy generation away from fossil fuels. In a draft IPO prospectus, it said it plans to use proceeds partly to expand installed capacity with nine new power generating units.

CGN Power said it expects China's installed capacity for nuclear power to surge to 128 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 from 16 GW in 2013. The company sees its own output more than doubling to 24,970 megawatts (MW) by 2019 from 11,624 MW in 2014.

"China pollution is very serious today and nuclear power may become a main source of energy in the future to help lower the pollution," said Jasper Chan, corporate finance officer at Hong Kong brokerage Phillip Securities.

CGN Power's investor relations department didn't respond to an e-mailed request for comment on the IPO's pricing.

The company received commitments worth $1.33 billion from 18 'cornerstone' investors, helping secure demand for the deal before it was launched to retail and other institutional buyers. The shares debut in Hong Kong on Dec. 10.

The CGN deal comes ahead of Dalian Wanda and a planned IPO of up to $1.5 billion from BAIC Motor Corp Ltd (IPO-BAC.SS), part-owned by Germany's Daimler AG, before the end of the year. Equity markets should benefit from increased investment flows after China's central bank cut interest rates last month to spur the economy.

"Lower rates in China help," Chan said. "More hot money will flow into Hong Kong and that helps the market."

(1 US dollar = 7.7546 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates, Kenenth Maxwell and Christopher Cushing)