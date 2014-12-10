HONG KONG Dec 10 Shares in China's largest nuclear power producer, CGN Power Co Ltd, are set to surge 24.1 percent in their Hong Kong trading debut on Wednesday as investors bet on a government-backed sector primed for growth.

CGN Power raised about $3.2 billion after pricing the deal at the top of a HK$2.43 to HK$2.78 per share marketing range. . Shares in the state-controlled company are indicated to open at HK$3.45, compared with their IPO price of HK$2.78, while the benchmark Hang Seng index was indicated to open down 0.2 percent.

The retail portion of the IPO was hugely over-subscribed, triggering a so-called claw-back rule that forced underwriters to reallocate shares from institutional investors to individuals, CGN Power said in a filing on Tuesday. The institutional tranche of the deal was "very substantially over-subscribed", the company added. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Stephen Coates)