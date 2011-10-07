LONDON Oct 7 China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corp
(CGNPC) is expected to relaunch its 270 pence a share offer for
uranium miner Kalahari Minerals following a three-month
block imposed by UK regulators.
"An announcement could come as soon as next week," a source
familiar with the situation told Reuters, adding that the deal
is expected to be on the same terms as an earlier 270-pence per
share offer.
State-owned CGNPC was in talks in March to buy Kalahari for
290 pence a share. In the days following the earthquake and
nuclear disaster in Japan, the companies agreed CGNPC could cut
the price to 270 pence, but they failed to persuade UK
regulators and CGNPC was forced to withdraw its informal bid.
A 270 pence bid would value AIM-listed Kalahari at just over
650 million pounds ($1 billion) and would represent a 14-percent
premium to the current 236.3 pence share price.
Kalahari shares had closed at 226p the day before CGNPC
withdrew its offer on May 11.
Kalahari holds a 43-percent stake in Extract Resources
, owner of the Husab project in Namibia, which
is potentially the second-largest uranium mine in the world.
Kalahari had not demanded payment of a 7.5 million pound
break fee from its Chinese suitors after CGNPC was forced to
drop its earlier offer, leaving the door open for a future move.
The UK Takeover Panel ruled in May that CGNPC could not
announce a firm offer at 270 pence per share, even with the
agreement of the Kalahari board, and would have to wait three
months if it wanted to return with an offer lower than the
original 290 pence a share proposal.
Opportunistic M&A deals are expected to pick up in the
sector as current valuation levels for miners are edging closer
to lows hit during the 2008 crisis, making potential targets
cheap for cashed-up buyers.
($1 = 0.650 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Julie Crust; Editing by Chris Wickham and Will
Waterman)