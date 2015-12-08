BANGKOK Dec 8 A consortium led by Thailand construction firm Ch Karnchang Pcl offered the lowest bid of 23.44 billion baht ($652.92 million) for the government's dual-track railway project, putting it in a position to win the bid, a company executive said on Tuesday.

"CK group offered the bid at 23.44 billion baht," Prat Thianchao, manager for International Business Development of Ch Karnchang, told Reuters.

State Railway of Thailand opened an electronic auction for construction work of the dual-track railway linking Jira Road in northeastern Thailand to Khon Kaen province with the reference price at 23.6 billion baht.

Italian-Thai Development Pcl, Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction and Unique Engineering and Construction Pcl had also made bid, officials of the companies said. ($1 = 35.9000 baht) (Reporting by Akarapol Niyomyat; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)