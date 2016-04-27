DAKAR, April 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Fear of new
Boko Haram attacks in the Lake Chad area is discouraging around
100,000 people uprooted by violence from heading home and is
hindering aid operations, agencies said on Wednesday, days after
Chad extended its state of emergency.
Chad helped force the Islamist group to cede territory last
year, undermining its six-year campaign to carve out a Nigerian
caliphate, but the militants have since ramped up attacks and
suicide bombings in remote border areas around Lake Chad.
While a lull in attacks in recent months has allowed aid
agencies to reach most of those displaced around the lake, the
security situation remains volatile and unpredictable, said the
U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
"People don't want to go home as they don't feel safe, and
know that there is a period of military operations against Boko
Haram until the rainy season begins in June," OCHA Chad's head
of office Florent Méhaule told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Chad's national assembly on Monday extended by six months
the state of emergency imposed on the region in November, which
means fishing and travelling by boat or motorbike are banned and
aid groups must travel with military escorts, Méhaule said.
"Having escorts can hinder aid access and cause confusion...
we are advocating for a softer state of emergency as it has an
impact on the livelihoods of people in the region," he added.
The fear of attacks has disrupted fishing, farming and
cattle breeding, hit cross-border trade and markets, and left
more than 100,000 people without enough to eat, aid agencies
say.
The U.N. World Food Programme (WFP), which in February
delivered food aid to 5,000 people who had been cut off from
help since November, said it had since provided food to a
further 60,000 displaced people living around Lake Chad.
Yet the WFP said malnutrition in some areas north of the
lake affected one in five children, and could worsen without
intervention, and that more than 300,000 people may need urgent
food aid during the upcoming lean season.
"Several different impacts - insecurity, closed markets,
reduced rainfall and a lack of food - are coming together and
placing people in a crisis," said Mary-Ellen McGroarty, WFP
country director for Chad.
Amid the threat of malnutrition and malaria, many of the
displaced lack access to healthcare, according to Medecins Sans
Frontieres (MSF), which runs mobile medical clinics across the
region and provides mental healthcare.
"It is essential to provide support for those who have
suffered at the hands of Boko Haram," said Federica Alberti, MSF
head of mission for Chad.
