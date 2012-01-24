UPDATE 2-Zimbabwe's Mugabe says he is people's choice for 2018 election
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
N'DJAMENA, Jan 24 Chad has suspended an oil refinery agreement with partner China National Petroleum Corp. and will set up a committee to renegotiate the accord, a government minister told Reuters on Tuesday.
Mahamat Allahou Taher, Chad's minister for trade and industry, said that the decision had been taken due to failed negotiations with CNPC despite the government making some concessions in a row that has led to fuel shortages in Chad.
The 20,000 barrel per day plant, 60 percent owned by CNPC, has been idled intermittently since it was inaugurated in June due to a row over the price of fuel, which the refinery's leadership said was too low to recover costs of feedstock. (Reporting by Madjiasra Nako; Writing by David Lewis)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.
HARARE, Feb 19 Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was quoted as saying on Sunday that his ZANU-PF party and the people saw no viable successor to him for general elections in 2018.