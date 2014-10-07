* Production at 130,000 bpd by end-2014, 260,000 bpd by 2016
By John Irish
PARIS, Oct 7 Chad expects to double oil
production by the end of 2015 as new fields come on stream and
has appointed firms to inventory potential mineral deposits in
an effort to diversify the economy, its finance minister said.
The former French colony, one of the poorest nations in the
world, has been rocked by humanitarian crises over the past
decade including conflicts in the east and south, drought in the
arid Sahel region and flooding.
That has been compounded since 2012 by instability on its
borders with Libya, Nigeria and Central African Republic,
forcing Chad to increase its security budget to handle thousands
of new refugees and counter a growing cross-border threat.
The landlocked central African country has, nevertheless,
seen strong growth over the past decade as it has become an oil
producer, although GDP growth slowed to 3.5 percent in 2013 due
primarily to lower income from ageing wells in its Doba
oilfield.
Speaking to Reuters, Kordje Bedoumra, said the country
expected a rebound in the growth rate this year to 11-13 percent
and double digits again in 2015 as oil production ramps up.
"We are more or less at around 100,000 barrels per day
(bpd)," he said in an interview at an OECD forum on Africa.
"Our expectation is that by the end of this year we can move
to 130,000 bpd and by the end of next year probably double that
production because we will have new fields."
Bedoumra said output would increase from the Mangara and
Badila fields, which are operated by mining company Glencore
Xstrata, and a new field managed by a China National
Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) subsidiary.
Chad earlier this year suspended CNPC's further exploration
activity, citing violations of environmental standards while it
was drilling for crude oil in the south of the country.
It has ordered the company to pay a $1.2 billion fine, for
which it filed a claim at the international arbitration court in
Paris, and has cancelled five exploration licences held by CNPC,
warning that if the fine is not paid it will re-auction them.
GOLD, MINERAL POTENTIAL
Bedoumra said Chad was trying to finally unlock mineral
resources after appointing firms, including French consultancy
BRGM on a 3.5 year contract, to identify potential sites.
"It's not just oil that we have underground. There are
strong indications of gold, nickel, uranium and other minerals.
We appointed consultants to identify what there is," he said.
He said GPB Global Resources, a unit of Russia's state-owned
Gazprombank Group which in 2012 was awarded a
five-year licence to explore for gold in southern Chad, had seen
"positive" results and could begin exploiting its field in 2015.
Since seizing power in a 1990 coup, President Idriss Deby
has won a series of elections disputed by international
observers and faced allegations of graft and rights abuses. He
has weathered several rebellions, the most recent in 2008.
Deby has been accused of spending too much on internal
security and the military to the detriment of local communities,
health and education. However, he has been able to position
himself as a regional powerbroker since 2013 after taking part
in peace-keeping operations in Mali and Central African
Republic.
Chad this year bought three MIG fighter jets to protect
against threats from rebels on the Sudanese border, al
Qaeda-linked militants in Libya, Nigeria-based Boko Haram from
the Lake Chad region, and rebels in Central African Republic.
Bedoumra said there was no price for ensuring stability
"It's not just the refugees. The situation of our neighbours
on all sides is a big burden, but we have no choice. We must
have measures in place to ensure peace and security," he said.
