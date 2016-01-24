N'DJAMENA, Jan 24 Chad has set its presidential
election date for April 10 in polls in which incumbent president
Idriss Deby is widely expected to seek re-election, the national
election commission announced on Saturday.
Candidates will submit their dossiers Feb. 10-29. In the
event that a second round is necessary, it will take place on
May 9. Three candidates have already announced their intentions
to seek office, including former prime minister Kassire
Coumakoye.
Deby has ruled the central African country since seizing
power in a coup in 1990 and was most recently re-elected in
2011.
Chad is one of several nations to have declared a state of
emergency in areas hit by dozens of attacks by Boko Haram
fighters in the past year.
The Islamist militants are mostly based in northeastern
Nigeria but have become a major threat to wider regional
security by carrying out attacks in the lawless Lake Chad zone
where the borders of Chad, Cameroon, Niger and Nigeria meet.
(Reporting by Madjiasra Nako; Writing by Makini Brice)