N'DJAMENA, Jan 24 Chad has set its presidential election date for April 10 in polls in which incumbent president Idriss Deby is widely expected to seek re-election, the national election commission announced on Saturday.

Candidates will submit their dossiers Feb. 10-29. In the event that a second round is necessary, it will take place on May 9. Three candidates have already announced their intentions to seek office, including former prime minister Kassire Coumakoye.

Deby has ruled the central African country since seizing power in a coup in 1990 and was most recently re-elected in 2011.

Chad is one of several nations to have declared a state of emergency in areas hit by dozens of attacks by Boko Haram fighters in the past year.

The Islamist militants are mostly based in northeastern Nigeria but have become a major threat to wider regional security by carrying out attacks in the lawless Lake Chad zone where the borders of Chad, Cameroon, Niger and Nigeria meet. (Reporting by Madjiasra Nako; Writing by Makini Brice)