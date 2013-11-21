RPT-CERAWEEK-Oil industry revives quest for deepwater reserves
* Oil price recovery, low service cost boost offshore exploration
N'DJAMENA, Nov 21 Chad's President Idriss Deby named a new prime minister on Thursday, hours after the previous head of government resigned along with his cabinet as parliament prepared to examine a motion of censure against them.
Kalzeubet Pahimi Deubet, an economist who currently heads Chad's government-owned cotton company, was appointed under a presidential decree read on state television. (Reporting by Madjiasra Nako; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
* Oil price recovery, low service cost boost offshore exploration
BRUSSELS, March 10 The European Union plans measures to block "politically-motivated" foreign investment, after Germany, France and Italy asked it to act against takeovers in sectors that could harm Europe's strategic interests.
TOKYO, March 10 The Japanese government, fretting over the future of Toshiba Corp's flagship memory chips unit, is prepared to block a sale to bidders it deems a risk to national security, sources said, a stance that gives U.S. suitors a major advantage.