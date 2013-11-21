N'DJAMENA, Nov 21 Chad's President Idriss Deby named a new prime minister on Thursday, hours after the previous head of government resigned along with his cabinet as parliament prepared to examine a motion of censure against them.

Kalzeubet Pahimi Deubet, an economist who currently heads Chad's government-owned cotton company, was appointed under a presidential decree read on state television. (Reporting by Madjiasra Nako; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)