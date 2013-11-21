N'DJAMENA, Nov 21 Chad's Prime Minister Joseph
Djimrangar Dadnadji resigned along with his cabinet on Thursday,
a day before lawmakers from his own ruling majority had planned
to examine a motion of censure against the government.
The prime minister's resignation letter to President Idriss
Deby was read on state television on Thursday.
"Despite the confidence you continue to grant me, the
relationship with the majority, topped off by a motion of
censure, hinders the continuation of my mission," the letter
stated. "Assuming the consequences of this crisis, I present my
resignation and that of my government," it continued.
(Reporting by Madjiasra Nako; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by
Emma Farge and Jon Boyle)