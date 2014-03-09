* Strike could be renewed beyond Wednesday - union
* No impact on production, refining activities
N'DJAMENA, March 9 Around 1,600 workers in
Chad's oil exploration sector began a three-day strike on Sunday
after rejecting a pay offer from two Chinese firms employing
them, a union official said.
The strike, which did not affect the country's 120,000
barrel per day output, is the second this year declared by
workers at Great Wall Drilling Corporation, a subsidiary of
China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), and oil service
firm China National Logging Corporation.
Union official Lagmet Harge said the Chinese firms pledged
to increase salaries after the January strike but only made an
offer after they threatened a second strike. The proposal of a 2
percent raise from 2015 was unacceptable, he added.
"That's why we have decided to strike from Sunday at
midnight until Wednesday. The strike is renewable."
The workers are located at sites in the Bongor Basin and the
Logone region near the southern border with Cameroon. Operations
at the country's 20,000 barrel per day refinery were not
impacted.
Landlocked Chad began exporting its oil in 2003 when it
completed a 1,000 kilometre pipeline to the Atlantic coast via
Cameroon.
Chinese firms have pledged many billions of dollars in
investment in the poor, former French colony. But relations have
sometimes been rocky and the government last year suspended
CNPC's activities temporarily, citing environmental violations
while drilling for oil.
(Reporting by Madjiasra Nako; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by
Rosalind Russell)