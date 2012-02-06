N'DJAMENA, Feb 6 The government of Chad said on Monday that operation at its 20,000 bpd refinery have restarted after it reached an agreement its Chinese partner China National Petroleum Corp to settle a price dispute which had led to a shutdown in January.

"I am just coming back from Djermaya (the refinery) where we had been to restart it after reaching an agreement with our Chinese partner," Abdoulaye Sabre Fadoul, Chad's justice minister, told Reuters.

Fadoul, who was leading the government delegation in the talks with China's CNPC, did not give further details. (Reporting by Madjiasra Nako; Wrting by Bate Felix)