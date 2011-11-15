GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street pares gains on lower oil prices, dollar climbs
* Euro zone spreads widest in years (Adds oil price settlement, higher dollar, European close; Updates throughout)
N'DJAMENA, Nov 15 Chad's government has agreed to raise public sector wages sharply over the next three years, ending three weeks of strikes in the central African oil producer nation, the head of Chad's top labour union said.
The salary increases will include a 20 percent rise in 2012, a 40 percent hike in 2013, and another 40 percent rise in 2014, union president Michel Barka told Reuters late on Monday.
It was the "greatest victory of the workers since independence," he said.
A finance ministry official said the hike would help workers face the rising cost of living.
Chad's public wage bill for its 70,000 workers is currently about 30 billion CFA francs($62 million) per year, or about 2 percent of the total budget. Workers began striking on Oct. 25 to demand higher pay.
Chad produces about 115,000 barrels of crude oil per day, exporting most of it through Cameroon, and recently opened an oil refinery.
But it remains one of the world's poorest and least developed countries.
Chad issued its first local-currency bond in July, raising $232 million to finance internal debt and infrastructure projects. ($1 = 481.154 CFA Francs) (Reporting by Madjiasra Nako; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 Including funds that banks set aside to cover potential losses, known as capital buffers, in the annual stress tests that U.S. regulators administer to financial institutions would lead to big banks holding more capital, the federal office that monitors risks to the financial system said on Tuesday.
* Justice minister's job on the line (Updates with latest protest)