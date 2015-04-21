* Piech earns 1.47 mln euros in fixed, variable compensation

* Beats Deutsche Bank, Siemens, Henkel chairs in survey

* DAX company chairs avg pay up 6.6 pct to 390,000 eur

BERLIN, April 21 Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who has unleashed a leadership crisis at Europe's biggest carmaker by publicly criticising his chief executive, is Germany's best paid supervisory board chief, a survey of the country's top companies found.

Piech, whose grip on VW has been weakened by a confrontation with senior board members, saw his total compensation from VW jump by almost a quarter last year to 1.47 million euros ($1.57 million), the survey by consulting firm hkp group showed, reflecting VW's record 2014 profit and deliveries.

VW Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn, who resisted Piech's effort to oust him, earned a total of 15.9 million euros in 2014, VW said last month, more than any other CEO among Germany's top 30 companies listed on the DAX index.

Deutsche Bank Chairman Paul Achleitner came second in Tuesday's ranking, with his overall compensation up 27 percent to 818,548 euros including fixed salary and variable components.

Siemens Chairman Gerhard Cromme and Henkel's Simone Bagel-Trah were listed as third and fourth best paid company chairs, earning 615,500 euros and 582,000 euros respectively, the survey by hkp showed.

By comparison, the average level of compensation of supervisory board chairs at DAX-listed firms rose 6.6 percent to 390,000 euros, hkp said.

($1 = 0.9376 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)