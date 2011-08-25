MSCI adds 3 securities to All-World Index in latest review
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.
SHANGHAI Aug 25 China's Aluminium Corp of China (Chalco) said on Thursday its Hong Kong subsidiary will issue up to $1.2 billion in bonds with maturity of up to 10 years at an appropriate time to support investments overseas.
In addition, its trading unit, Chalco Trading Hong Kong Co, will apply for foreign-currency loans to fund international trade, and Chalco will provide guarantees of as much as $300 million, Chalco said in a statement to the Shanghai stock exchange. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Ken Wills)
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 9 Workers gearing up for what could be a prolonged strike at the world's leading copper mine, BHP Billiton's Escondida, are stockpiling rations and supplies to survive the searing sun and bone-chilling nights of Chile's northern high-desert.
Feb 9 Mexican cement producer Cemex reported a 48 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit, beating expectations, on increased demand in Mexico, and it forecast sales volume growth of up to 3 percent in 2017.