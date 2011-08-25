SHANGHAI Aug 25 China's Aluminium Corp of China (Chalco) said on Thursday its Hong Kong subsidiary will issue up to $1.2 billion in bonds with maturity of up to 10 years at an appropriate time to support investments overseas.

In addition, its trading unit, Chalco Trading Hong Kong Co, will apply for foreign-currency loans to fund international trade, and Chalco will provide guarantees of as much as $300 million, Chalco said in a statement to the Shanghai stock exchange. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Ken Wills)