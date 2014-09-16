Union at Chile's Escondida slams new offer from management
SANTIAGO, March 19 The labor union at the world's largest copper mine, BHP Billiton's Escondida in Chile, called a fresh offer of talks by management to end a 39-day strike "manipulative."
SHANGHAI, Sept 16 Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) said on Tuesday that Vice Chairman Sun Zhaoxue has resigned from the company, after the government launched an investigation into him.
The company made the announcement in a filing posted on the Shanghai stock exchange.
Sun is suspected of "serious violations" of the law, a euphemism for corruption, according to a notice published by China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection on Monday. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Fayen Wong; Editing by Kazunori Takada)
DUBAI, March 19 One of Dubai's leading real estate tycoons will take charge of Dubai Holding, the investment vehicle of the emirate's ruler which has a $35 billion portfolio of assets in over 20 countries, the Dubai government said on Sunday.
BHUBANESWAR, India, March 19 South Korean steelmaker POSCO has asked the eastern state of Odisha in India to take back the land it was allotted for a $12 billion steel project as it has not been able to start work, two senior state officials said.