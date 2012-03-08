ArcelorMittal, SAIL's India joint venture talks at an impasse - sources
* Deadline to seal SAIL-ArcelorMittal joint venture ends in May
HONG KONG, March 8 Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd (Chalco) , the country's largest aluminium producer, said on Thursday that it proposed to issue Shanghai-listed A shares to raise up to 8 billion yuan ($1.27 billion) to fund aluminium projects.
It will apply to the Chinese authority for the issue of not more than 1.25 billion additional A shares to a maximum of 10 investors, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
For company statement please read: here ($1 = 6.3099 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Will Waterman)
ZURICH, Feb 16 Clariant's Chief Executive Hariolf Kottmann has doused speculation the Swiss speciality chemical maker could soon unload its plastics and coatings business and use the proceeds to buy a big, faster-growing target.
COLOMBO, Feb 17 Sri Lankan shares declined in a shortened session on Friday, further moving away from a four-week closing high hit earlier in the week, as investors sold banking stocks amid concerns over rising market interest rates.