BEIJING, March 27 Aluminum Corp of China Ltd
(Chalco) , the country's top aluminium
maker, posted a worse-than-expected net loss of 8.2 billion yuan
($1.3 billion)for 2012 on Wednesday, as it faced low aluminium
prices and rising costs.
Chalco had warned of a full-year loss in January in a
statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
The loss was far deeper than an average forecast for a 4.78
billion yuan net loss from 20 analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters, and compared with a net profit of 237.97 million yuan a
year ago.
Chalco's Hong Kong-listed shares ended up 0.32 percent on
Wednesday before the results were announced. They are down 11.8
percent so far this year, compared with a 0.85 percent loss on
the broader Hang Seng Index in the same period.
($1 = 6.2110 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Wan Xu)