HONG KONG Aug 16 Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) , the country's largest producer of the lightweight metal, said it had conditional approval from regulators for a private offering of its shares in Shanghai.

Chalco said the China Securities Regulatory Commission had approved the company's application on Aug. 15.

In January, Chalco said it planned to raise up to 9 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) from a private placement of new shares to be listed in Shanghai. ($1 = 6.383 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Dan Lalor)