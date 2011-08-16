India keen to buy foreign coking coal assets - Minister
Feb 6 Coal India Ltd, the world's top coal miner, plans to acquire coking coal assets abroad as India lacks technology to economically develop local reserves, Coal Minister Piyush Goyal said.
HONG KONG Aug 16 Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) , the country's largest producer of the lightweight metal, said it had conditional approval from regulators for a private offering of its shares in Shanghai.
Chalco said the China Securities Regulatory Commission had approved the company's application on Aug. 15.
In January, Chalco said it planned to raise up to 9 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) from a private placement of new shares to be listed in Shanghai. ($1 = 6.383 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Dan Lalor)
Feb 6 Coal India Ltd, the world's top coal miner, plans to acquire coking coal assets abroad as India lacks technology to economically develop local reserves, Coal Minister Piyush Goyal said.
* Separate minerals, petroleum law ready by June (Adds quote, details, background)
Feb 6 Gold miner Randgold Resources Ltd reported a 76 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit and said it would raise its annual dividend by 52 percent.