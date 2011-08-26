HONG KONG Aug 26 Aluminum Corp of China Ltd , the country's top aluminium maker, missed forecasts with a 22 percent fall in first-half net profit, hit by higher interest costs.

Chalco posted a net profit of 413 million yuan ($65 million) on Friday, compared with a forecast for 678 million in a Reuters poll.

Sales rose 10.4 percent to 66 billion yuan. Finance costs, including interest, jumped by a sixth to 1.55 billion yuan.

Chalco also said it had set aside 273 million yuan for expenditure incurred by its termination of a project to develop bauxite resources in Aurukun, Australia.

There has been solid domestic demand this year for aluminium, which is closely tied to economic activity, being widely used in industries from packaging to construction and aviation, analysts said.

They generally forecast a better second half for Chalco on higher aluminium prices, but some said additional low-cost capacity would start operating in the second half, adding pressure to prices from the fourth quarter.

With a high-cost aluminium position, Chalco has been trying to diversify by commodity and geography.

In 2010, Chalco agreed with Rio Tinto Ltd to invest $1.35 billion for a 47 percent stake in a joint venture to develop the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea.

The company has indicated that it could issue additional equity via an A-share placement in Shanghai and a proposed issuance of H-shares in Hong Kong to help fund investment and capital spending, analysts said.

"While this may alleviate pressure on its balance sheet, it is likely to remain an overhang on the company's A and H shares," said Daniel Kang, an analyst at JP Morgan in a research report earlier this month.

Chalco's Hong Kong-listed shares ended 1.9 percent lower before the results were announced. They are down 26 percent so far this year, underperforming a 15 percent loss for the Hang Seng Index over the same period.

Chalco has an alumina refining capacity of 12.9 million tonnes, 4 million tonnes for aluminium smelting and 1.7 million tonnes for aluminium fabricated products. ($1 = 6.390 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Writing by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis and Will Waterman)