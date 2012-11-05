TIANJIN, China Nov 5 Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) is willing to get involved in the Oyu Tolgoi copper project in Mongolia, owned by Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd, the firm's senior vice president Liu Xiangmin said on Monday.

Turquoise Hill, previously know as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd, is controlled by Rio Tinto Ltd .

"If Rio Tinto and its shareholders think Chalco has added-value for them, Chalco is still willing to be involved in the project. It's a mutual choice. We keep the option open." he told Reuters on the sidelines of a mining conference in Tianjin.

In October Chalco, China's top aluminium producer, dropped a $926 million bid for a majority stake in Canada's Mongolia-focused coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd , which is owned by what is now Turquoise Hill, due to political opposition from Mongolia.