HONG KONG, June 1 Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) , the country's top aluminium maker, said it raised the spot price for alumina by 100 yuan, or 3.6 percent, to 2,900 yuan per tonne.

The increase comes after the company said it had cut the production of alumina, the key material for aluminium production, by 12 percent.

Chalco announced the higher prices on its website in a statement dated May 31. (Reporting by Joy Leung and Alison Leung)