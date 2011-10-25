(Repeats to link to alerts)
HONG KONG Oct 25 Aluminum Corp of China Ltd
(Chalco) , the country's top aluminium
maker, said it reversed a year-earlier third-quarter loss as
prices rose for the metal, used in industries from packaging to
aerospace.
Chalco made a net profit of 554.99 million yuan ($87.05
million) for the July through September quarter, against a net
loss of 117.81 million yuan a year earlier, it said in a
statement to the Shanghai stock exchange on Tuesday.
The result missed an average profit forecast of 610 million
yuan from six analysts polled by Reuters.
Chalco's Hong Kong-listed shares ended up 1.8 percent on
Tuesday before the results were announced. They are down 45
percent so far this year, underperforming the Hang Seng Index
, which lost 17.7 percent in the same period.
($1 = 6.375 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis and Will
Waterman)