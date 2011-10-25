(Repeats to link to alerts)

HONG KONG Oct 25 Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) , the country's top aluminium maker, said it reversed a year-earlier third-quarter loss as prices rose for the metal, used in industries from packaging to aerospace.

Chalco made a net profit of 554.99 million yuan ($87.05 million) for the July through September quarter, against a net loss of 117.81 million yuan a year earlier, it said in a statement to the Shanghai stock exchange on Tuesday.

The result missed an average profit forecast of 610 million yuan from six analysts polled by Reuters.

Chalco's Hong Kong-listed shares ended up 1.8 percent on Tuesday before the results were announced. They are down 45 percent so far this year, underperforming the Hang Seng Index , which lost 17.7 percent in the same period. ($1 = 6.375 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis and Will Waterman)