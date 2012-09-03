HONG KONG, Sept 3 Chalco
has dropped its $926 million offer for a majority stake in
Mongolia-focused coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd
, the parent of the acquisition target said on Monday,
in the face of stiff political opposition in Mongolia.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd, which owns a 58
percent stake in SouthGobi, said in a statement that it and
Chalco had agreed to terminate the takeover bid as it had
"minimal prospect of obtaining the necessary regulatory
approvals within an acceptable timeframe".
Toronto- and Hong Kong-listed SouthGobi's shares have wilted
since April as the C$8.48 per share bid by state-controlled
Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd, or Chalco, faced a backlash
from the Mongolian government.
Shares in SouthGobi, which owns large coal projects in
Mongolia close to the Chinese border, last traded at C$2.69 in
Toronto.
Turquoise is formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.