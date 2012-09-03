HONG KONG, Sept 3 Chalco has dropped its $926 million offer for a majority stake in Mongolia-focused coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd , the parent of the acquisition target said on Monday, in the face of stiff political opposition in Mongolia.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd, which owns a 58 percent stake in SouthGobi, said in a statement that it and Chalco had agreed to terminate the takeover bid as it had "minimal prospect of obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals within an acceptable timeframe".

Toronto- and Hong Kong-listed SouthGobi's shares have wilted since April as the C$8.48 per share bid by state-controlled Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd, or Chalco, faced a backlash from the Mongolian government.

Shares in SouthGobi, which owns large coal projects in Mongolia close to the Chinese border, last traded at C$2.69 in Toronto.

Turquoise is formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.