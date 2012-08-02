HONG KONG Aug 2 Chalco said on
Thursday it has decided to extend its offer for a majority stake
in Mongolia-focused coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd
for the second time, the Chinese aluminium
giant said on Thursday, in the face of stiff political
opposition in Mongolia.
Chalco will extend the time for it to make a proportional
takeover bid for up to 60 percent of the common shares of
SouthGobi by 30 days, Chalco said in a filing with the Hong Kong
stock exchange.
Toronto and Hong Kong-listed SouthGobi's shares have wilted
since April, when Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd
-- better known as Chalco -- announced a $926 million, or C$8.48
share bid for a controlling interest in the company, which owns
large coal projects in Mongolia close to the Chinese border.
SouthGobi shares last traded at C$4 apiece in Toronto.
The proposed deal has the backing of SouthGobi's majority
shareholder, Ivanhoe Mines Ltd, but it faced political
opposition within Mongolia almost immediately, which is getting
wary about the growing Chinese presence in its mining sector.
Authorities in the resource-rich country threatened to
revoke SouthGobi's mining licenses and the government outlined
plans to enact new investment rules that would allow it to
review deals involving foreign companies with assets in the
country.
On July 3, Chalco announced it would delay its plan to
acquire the majority stake in SouthGobi by 30 days as it was
still seeking to secure regulatory approvals in Mongolia.
